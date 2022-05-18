Hilary Duff has been named Carter's first ever Chief Mom Officer.

The 34-year-old star will design limited edition capsule collections for for the brand, with the two ranges set for fall 2022 and spring 2023.

The children’s clothing brand will feature collections from Duff's label which will incorporate boho chic elements made up of knits, sweaters and jumpsuits in neutral as well as printed patterns for girls and boys.

She said: “It is such a beloved brand. I have such nostalgia wrapped around the Carter’s brand from my own childhood, and then becoming a mom myself.

"I feel that my biggest mission in this life is to be a good mom and to be there for my kids and when I think of Carter’s mission, it’s so aligned with that.´

“While every mom is a chief mom officer in their own way, I’m honored that Carter’s chose me to represent their brand and be the ultimate champion for moms everywhere."

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress noted that she was "inspired" by the brand's "commitment to inspire parents and future generations", as she pointed to the challengers of motherhood.

She explained: “I was inspired by Carter’s mission and their commitment to inspire parents and future generations. Motherhood is not easy but it’s incredibly rewarding, and through my partnership with Carter’s, I hope to be a source of light and inspiration for others as we navigate our individual parenting journeys.”

Jeff Jenkins - Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Carter’s - added: “At Carter’s, we understand what it means to be a parent, better than any other brand, and nobody embodies this spirit more than Hilary Duff.

"Not only is Hilary talented but she’s also incredibly relatable, as a mom of three who openly shares her parenting journey with her community.

“The appointment of Hilary as Carter’s Chief Mom Officer was a no-brainer - there’s no one I’d rather share the 'CMO' title with - and we warmly welcome her to the Carter’s family.

"We know Hilary will bring long-lasting value to Carter’s and our customers as she makes her mark on the brand.”