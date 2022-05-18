Rebel Wilson's ambition to become a mother sparked her weight-loss efforts.

The 42-year-old actress embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 after being told by a fertility doctor that she'd have a much better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she shed some weight.

The 'Bridesmaids' star - who has lost more than 80 pounds in recent years - recalled: "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.' I was taken aback.

"I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

Rebel has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can lead to fertility problems. And although she didn't have a specific weight goal in mind, she was determined to become healthier.

Rebel told People: "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

The Hollywood star acknowledged that she's an "emotional" eater. But Rebel's weight-loss journey has been about much more than her appearance.

She said: "It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that's a process.

"You cry a lot, analyse things. I'd never done that before. It's really hard to know why you don't feel worthy when people look at my life on paper and say you've done all these amazing things. That's what I'm trying to overcome."

Rebel is now trying to find the balance between celebrating different body types, while also encouraging her fans to be healthy.

The actress explained: "There is a societal bias towards what society deems as good-looking. It's not right. It sucks, it's unfair.

"I feel sad if somebody doesn't love the body they're in. You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy."