Victoria Beckham has shared the beauty secret to her signature smoky eye.

The former spice girl - who launched her eponymous brand ‘Victoria Beckham Beauty’ back in 2019 - has revealed the step by step process of her iconic make-up look.

The fashion icon - who often sports smoky makeup on the eyes - described it as “soft, smoky, eye-opening, and a bit undone".

She added: “I love a lot of blended liner under my lashes, the clean, yet undone smoky eye,”

Victoria - whose eyes have "always been part" of her classic look - noted how she has always been keen to "learn as much" as possible, and she's enjoyed helping other people with their makeup.

She told Grazia: “My eyes have always been part of my signature look. I learned a lot about techniques and what works for my eyes while in the make-up chair.

"I've always loved beauty, so over the years I've tried to learn as much as I can. I love playing make-up artist.”

Earlier this year, the former Spice Girls singer took to Instagram and shared a simple makeup tutorial to her millions of followers.

The demo was accompanied by captions on how to achieve the signature look.

Post read: “My signature @victoriabeckhambeauty smoky eye in two simple steps

“1. Trace a thick line along the upper lashes and a finer line along the lower lash line (this is Ash, which I love for something a little different but I usually go for Cocoa for everyday).

“2. Blend out with the sponge tip into the desired shape. Add more colour to the lash line if needed.”