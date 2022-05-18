Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry hooking up?

Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry are said to have been "hooking up".

The 46-year-old actress and the 45-year-old model - who has 14-year-old daughter Nahla with his ex-girlfriend Halle Berry, who he split from in 2010 - are said to be "very casual" and "enjoying each other".

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Charlize has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry.

"They’re very casual and enjoying each other. It’s nothing serious."

It comes after Charlize - who has daughters Jackson, 10, and August, eight, who she adopted in 2012 and 2015 respectively - and Gabriel were linked in 2017 after being photographed together.

But the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star - who previously dated Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015 - insisted at the time she had only met Gabriel for around "three seconds", and that was because their children attended the same school.

She said at the time: "I’ve never met him. I met him for, like, three seconds. Like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school."

In 2020, Charlize told how one of her daughters was keen for her to be in a relationship again.

She explained at the time: "Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like 'You need a boyfriend!'

"And I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,' and she's like, 'You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!'

"She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility.

"Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realised there's a different possibility."

The 'Atomic Blonde' actress also joked she was dating her 'Bombshell' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Charlize captioned a snap with the pair: "I feel like I have to be honest. I'm in a new relationship. With both these ladies. For real."

