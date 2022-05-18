Nick Jonas admits his brother Frankie is "by far" his daughter's favourite uncle.

The 29-year-old singer - who forms the Jonas Brothers with Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32 - joked that while all three of his siblings are "amazing", his baby girl Malti has taken a shine to their 21-year-old younger brother.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', he said: "He's the favorite uncle by far of all the uncles. Well, he's the closest in age to the kids."

In January, Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra revealed they had welcomed their first child into the world via surrogate.

The proud parents were finally able to bring Malti home after she spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

He added: "[Being a dad is] pretty wild. You know, our little girl is home and what a gift."

Both of Nick's older brothers have kids of their own, as Kevin and his wife Danielle have Alena, eight, and Valentina, five, while Joe and his wife Sophie Turner have 21-month-old daughter Willa with another child on the way.

That means Nick has been given plenty of advice, and he joked he hadn't realised everyone was such an expert.

He quipped: "It turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist. All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

However, Kevin previously insisted he wouldn't be giving his brother too much advice because he knows it's about doing his "own thing".

He said: "I think everyone's going to do it their own way

"You know, for us, it's their journey, we did it our way. Everyone has their own thing."

Earlier this month, Nick revealed he and Priyanka had taken their daughter home and described her as "truly a bada**".

He wrote on Instagram: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)"