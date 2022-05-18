Selena Gomez says people ought to be able to discuss mental health struggles “freely and without shame”.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star - who has been open about having anxiety and bipolar disorder - went to the White House to talk about her “journey” with First Lady Jill Biden for the Mental Health Advocacy Forum.

Speaking on a panel on Wednesday (18.05.22), the 29-year-old actress told the crowd: “Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally... there was more freedom for me to be OK with what I had, because I was learning about it... It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame.”

Selena urged the importance of ensuring everyone in society having “access” to support.

She said: “When it comes to talking about and destigmatizing mental health, I want to ensure that everyone, no matter their age, their race, religion, sexual orientation, have access to services that support their mental health.”

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker outlined her belief “we need as much help as possible” getting resources to those in need as she urged for action.

Selena said: “And I want to challenge other businesses and individuals to make a difference in the world by taking action to destigmatize mental health. We need as much help as we can possibly get developing resources and services and increasing access to those services for young people.”

The Rare Impact Fund founder first revealed her bipolar diagnosis while chatting to Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live in 2020.

Selena said: "After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so when I go to know more information, it actually helps me, It doesn't scare me once I know it. I think people get scared of that, right?"