Nick Cannon says he has been for a “vasectomy consultation”.

The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ host admitted to considering getting the snip as he “ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely” after welcoming seven children with four women and expecting an eight with his girlfriend Bre Tiesi.

While appearing on E! News’ Daily Pop, the 41-year-old television personality admitted that he had attended a “vasectomy consultation”.

Nick - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex Mariah Carey, five-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with his ex Brittany Bell and nine-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa - added: “I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The ‘POWER’ rapper - who suffered the tragic loss of his son Zen, who he had with his Alyssa Scott, died, aged five-months in December 2021 - says he is “blessed,” despite his life not being as he imagined.

Nick said: “I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.”

The former ‘Wild N Out’ host also shared about his “guilt” about having to split his time between family and professional commitments.

Nick said: “I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going.

“Especially right now when they're younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend

“We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”