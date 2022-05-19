Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are “officially over”.

‘The Daily Show’ host and the former ‘Friday Night Lights’ star “have been broken up for a while now” after quits on their long-term relationship, which first began in August 2020.

A source told PEOPLE about the 41-year-old actress and the 38-year-old comedian: " “They’re officially over.

They added: "They have been broken up for a while."

Another added: “Minka is single now”

They praised the ‘Euphoria star for having “best attitude” when it comes to relationships.

The source said that Minka “has the best attitude” and that “she is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

When their relationship was first confirmed, an insider enthused about their “happy” union while detailing they had “plans for a future together”

The source said: “They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship.”

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship. They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

After calling it quits in May 2021, they were seen out together on the island of St Barts just weeks after their split with sources explaining that the Minka and Trevor were “figuring things out”.

In January, the brunette beauty shared photos of a trip she made with the funnyman to his homeland of South Africa on Instagram, labelling it “the holiday of a lifetime”.

Another source the pair were rocked by Trevor being “too focused on work and didn’t have enough time for a relationship. He’s back in the dating game as well.”