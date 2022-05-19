Kelly Clarkson was scared her nanny would quit during COVID-19 remote learning.

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ hitmaker learnt how hard it is to educate kids during the pandemic as she was tasked with homeschooling her seven-year-old daughter River and her six-year-old son Remington - her kids with her ex Brandon Blackstock, 45 - with only her nanny for help with lessons during the beginning of the spread of the virus.

The 40-year-old pop star told PEOPLE magazine: “I was like, ‘Dear God, I hope my nanny doesn’t quit.”

Kelly wished that “we never have to do” remote learning again because her extroverted kids did not want to be cooped up with no company their own age.

She said: "I hope we never have to do it again, because my kids are very creative, outgoing and social, and did not want to be at home with an adult.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ host found it “an eye-opening experience” despite “always” respecting teachers and how they do “a crazy hard job”.

Kelly said: "It was very hard, like [them] learning how to read. I've always held teachers in the highest of regard, but people that didn't really think about it before got a real eye-opening experience at how hard teachers work. I'd hear people in the industry in interviews be like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying to wrangle these two or three kids.' But imagine having 26 to 30, because that's what a teacher has. It's a crazy hard job."