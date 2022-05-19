Kendall Jenner has been in "enough toxic relationships".

The 26-year-old model - who is dating basketball player Devin Booker and has previously been romantically linked to the likes of Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons - explained she "shut off" after getting into a huge fight with Scott Disick about his lack of invitation to her birthday celebrations and family Thanksgiving arrangements because she didn't want to be part of anything negative because of her past.

On this week's episode of 'The Kardashians', Kendall called her half-sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and told them she'd been in a "huge fight" with the Poosh founder's former partner.

After meeting with the pair, Kendall said: "He's talking through me the whole time and I'm like, 'I don't do that.' I've been in enough toxic relationships and I can't stand it anymore, so I just shut off...

"I walked out mid-conversation and he's still talking."

In a confessional, Kendall claimed Scott - who has three children with Kourtney - had been "victimising" himself.

She added: "He was villainising everybody else, including me, which I have no ill intentions towards him and I love him and I always want him around. It just caught me off guard."

Kendall and Khloe agreed it should be Kourtney tackling Scott's problems with their family.

Kendall said: "At the end of the day, it's really not my place, it's them two."

The former 'X Factor' presenter added: "Kourtney only cares about Kourtney-land right now."

Kourtney - who recently married Travis Barker - started to respond but then checked her phone.

Khloe quipped: "I can't wait to hear what she's about to say."

In her own confessional, Kourtney insisted she had no desire to get involved.

She said: "I just don't have the energy for this. My head is on a different planet and I feel like I'm living a different life. I am unsubscribing from this drama."

But Khloe insisted it was time for her sister to "set some boundaries" with her former partner.

She said: "Talk to Scott and set some real boundaries because everyone is in the middle.

"You should say, 'Hey, moving forward, you should stop talking to my family about things. Like you ask me if I'm comfortable, stop putting everyone in the middle.' You're supposed to be the boss here."

The Good American founder felt Scott wouldn't go to Kourtney because "he knows he can't get s*** out of her".

She added: "So maybe he's going to go to you (Kendall), the least combative, but that's so f***** up he's gonna prey on you. That's actually really f***ing rude."

A few days later, Kendall and Scott addressed their argument and the brunette beauty admitted it had "took [her] back" to past rows with others.

She said: "What I want you to know is I've always been your supporter and I always will be. Obviously there's a respect level involved for everyone in this situation, but it's such a fresh thing and I was trying to apologize to you in that moment, because it was wrong. I should have thought better about that, I should have done something a little bit more.

"Like you immediately attacked me, and that, to me, took me back, and I was like, 'Oh I don't like this."