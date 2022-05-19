Marnie Schulenburg has died of cancer at the age of 37.

The 'One Life To Live' actress' representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the soap star had passed away on Tuesday (17.05.22) at a hospital in Bloomfield, New Jersey, two years after she was diagnosed with stage-four metastatic breast cancer.

Marnie is survived by her husband, Zack Robidas, and their two-year-old daughter Coda.

The 'Succession' actor insisted people shouldn't refer to his wife's death as having "lost her battle" because she had fought so hard for her life.

He wrote on Facebook: “Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer.

“It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s a** everyday since diagnosis.

“She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”

Less than two weeks ago, the 'As the World Turns' actress was able to go home from hospital to spend Mother's Day with her daughter, but worried she was only giving the little girl a "half-life version" of herself.

She wrote on Instagram: “It wasn’t a guarantee that I was going to be home this Mother’s Day. “I got released late Friday night but had to be sent home with an oxygen machine.'

“It’s not my ideal to be a 38-year-old Mom who needs an oxygen tank to survive right now.

“I want to be strong and beautiful for (Coda). I want to show her how to move throughout this world with compassion, strength, vivacity, humor and joy like my Mother showed me.

“I know that me being here for her is the best gift I can give her but right now it feels like settling since she’s getting a half-life version of myself.”

But the actress - who would have turned 38 on Saturday (21.05.22) - was confident at the time that she would survive.

She continued: “On May 8, 2020 I found out I had Breast Cancer and truly thought my life was over. Two years later I’m still here and my chances of sticking around her better each month that goes by.

“So here's to remembering that nothing is permanent. To soaking up the imperfections and that the best thing you can do for your child is make them feel loved, safe and supported just like my mother did for me.

“Screw the oxygen mask, just remember how to breathe.”

After beginning her career as Alison Stewart in 'As the World Turns' in 2007, the actress also had guest-starring roles on popular primetime shows ‘Blue Bloods’, ‘Army Wives’, ‘Royal Pains’, ‘Divorce’ and ‘The Good Fight’ and earlier this year, she played the role of Maggie Caysen on the Showtime drama ‘City on a Hill’.

Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Marnie went to Barnstable High School then moved on to DeSales University in Centre Valley, Pennsylvania, before graduating in 2006 with a degree in theatre.