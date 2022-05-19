Channing Tatum is to star in a movie version of his children's book.

The 42-year-old actor dressed as a fairy to reveal a live-action version of 'The One and Only Sparkella' - which is about a bullied schoolgirl - is in the works and will be adapted by 'Moana' filmmaker Pamela Ribon.

He announced on Instagram: “PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!! @sparkella is coming to life with a live-action movie! It will be adapted by @pamelaribon, who has written some of my favorite animated films.(sic)"

The film is being produced by MGM as part of Channing's production company Free Association's first-look deal with the studio, and does not yet have a release date.

An announcement confirmed the story will “take on the magic of Sparkella that sees a father and his daughter fall headlong into the infinitely surprising world of her imagination”.

There is not yet confirmation on who will play the glitter-loving title character.

Channing previously claimed he wrote his book - which will be followed by a sequel later this month - to help his own daughter, eight-year-old Everly, be more confident.

He explained: "It wasn't like I had this giant idea that I wanted to write a kids' book. It was just something that I noticed in my daughter, watching her for the very first time become self-conscious.

“She would wear a cape that, when you held your arms out, you [looked like] a slice of watermelon. And it was one of her favourites. But she didn't want to wear it to school, and when I asked her why, she said, 'I don't want to get made fun of.' So I wanted to make this little story about this girl who is very unique and really likes to shine."

The book tells the story about a father and daughter, and was inspired by Channing’s own relationship with Everly, who he has with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

He added: "A lot [in the book] is stuff that Evie and I do. Like I do call her 'Glitter Poop’. I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up. I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair."