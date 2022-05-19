Apple's App Store now allows some apps to charge more for "auto-renewable subscriptions" without any action from customers.

The tech giant has made a change to its policy this week which could affect users with iPhones, iPads or Macs.

Under the change, Apple is now letting some apps charge more in certain situations without needing any action from the customers.

In a detailed blog post, the company said: "Currently, when an auto-renewable subscription price is increased, subscribers must opt in before the price increase is applied.

"The subscription doesn’t renew at the next billing period for subscribers who didn't opt in to the new price.

"This has led to some services being unintentionally interrupted for users and they must take steps to resubscribe within the app, from Settings on iPhone and iPad, or in the App Store on Mac."

The new update - which Apple say applies "under certain specific conditions and with advance user notice" - can see developers "offer an auto-renewable subscription price increase, without the user needing to take action and without interrupting the service".

The company continued: "The specific conditions for this feature are that the price increase doesn’t occur more than once per year, doesn’t exceed US$5 and 50% of the subscription price, or US$50 and 50% for an annual subscription price, and is permissible by local law.

"In these situations, Apple always notifies users of an increase in advance, including via email, push notification, and a message within the app.

"Apple will also notify users of how to view, manage, and cancel subscriptions if preferred."