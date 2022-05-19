Kelly Osbourne has claimed a Lyft driver "knowingly" stole her dad Ozzy Osbourne's clothes.

The 37-year-old star - who didn't reveal whether she or her the Black Sabbath legend, or both, were passengers in the car - took to social media and tagged the car ride service and its support channel to make the allegation.

She tweeted: "EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths [sic] in the back seat of her car.

“We can’t reach her or you. Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!”

In a post which has since been deleted, the pregnant star - who is expecting her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson - shared a screenshot from the app which contained details of the trip.

Noting the police were searching for the driver, she wrote: "This is licence plate, make model and name of the lady who has taken my dads clothes. (sic)"

Kelly didn't reveal what kind of clothes were allegedly stolen, and it is yet to be confirmed that a crime was committed.

However, she later revealed the driver had been found.

She added: "Thank you #LAPD and @AskLyft for helping us track down the clothes."

Last week, the former 'Fashion Police' star revealed she is "ecstatic" to be welcoming her first child with her partner Sid.

In an Instagram post showing the mother-to-be holding a copy the sonogram, she wrote:"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

In 2021, Kelly admitted her battle with addiction had “robbed” her of much of life’s milestones, such as having children "by now".

She said at the time: "I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."