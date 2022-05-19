Dua Lipa has landed a role in the 'Barbie' movie.

The 26-year-old pop star has been cast in the upcoming film opposite Margot Robbie.

Dua will make her big screen debut on the spy thriller 'Argylle' later this year and will cement her film star status with a part in Greta Gerwig's movie about the iconic doll – with filming taking place in the UK.

A film insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua is making waves in both music and movies.

"She really impressed in 'Argylle' and word spread around Hollywood about how good she was.

"Now she has joined the cast of Barbie alongside big names including Margot, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Saoirse Ronan."

The source continued: "Although 'Argylle' is a big film in its own right, 'Barbie' will be a breakthrough part for Dua because there is so much hype around it.

"Dua is quickly proving there is far more than her than just being a pop star. She has an exciting future ahead of her in films."

The script is still under wraps but is said to be about a doll who gets kicked out of Barbie Land for not being perfect enough. Margot will not be the only Barbie in the film, as Issa Rae and Hari Nef will play other incarnations of the Mattel doll.

Simu Liu, who plays a version of Ken in the film, recently revealed how an agent told him that the project has one of the best scripts he has ever read.

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star recalled: "He said, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the 'Barbie' script. I really think you should do it."