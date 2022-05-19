Pete Davidson loves wearing 'something colourful and comfortable with sneakers'

Pete Davidson loves wearing “something colourful and comfortable with sneakers”.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star thinks the Swedish high street brand H M has “fun and easy” garments that can incorporated into your existing pieces.

The 28-year-old funnyman told Interview magazine: “Something colorful and comfortable with sneakers. H M has a lot of great pieces that are fun and easy to work into your wardrobe.”

Pete - who is a brand ambassador for the much-loved across the world retailer - has previously gushed about his love for the shop.

At the time of the campaign’s launch, he said: "It was great working together on this campaign. We had a lot of fun filming. The styles are comfortable and feel good, which is what I love about H M.

‘The King of Staten Island’ star has recently had his star increase after getting together with Kim Kardashian after the 41-year-old hosted the NBC sketch comedy show he stars on amid her split from Kanye West - the father of her eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago and three-year-old son Psalm - which prompted the 44-year-old rapper to depict a cartoon resembling Pete being buried alive in his music video for the track ‘Eazy’.

The love that the ‘Bupkis’ star has for H M is mutual as they remarked they were “thrilled to be teaming up” with Pete.

H M Man’s global head of marketing and communication, Oskar Spångberg said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Pete Davidson for this H M Man campaign. Pete’s wit and bold personal style embodies what H M Man stands for – that everyone should be able to feel confident in their personal style.”

