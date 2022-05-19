Pete Davidson loves wearing “something colourful and comfortable with sneakers”.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star thinks the Swedish high street brand H M has “fun and easy” garments that can incorporated into your existing pieces.

The 28-year-old funnyman told Interview magazine: “Something colorful and comfortable with sneakers. H M has a lot of great pieces that are fun and easy to work into your wardrobe.”

Pete - who is a brand ambassador for the much-loved across the world retailer - has previously gushed about his love for the shop.

At the time of the campaign’s launch, he said: "It was great working together on this campaign. We had a lot of fun filming. The styles are comfortable and feel good, which is what I love about H M.

‘The King of Staten Island’ star has recently had his star increase after getting together with Kim Kardashian after the 41-year-old hosted the NBC sketch comedy show he stars on amid her split from Kanye West - the father of her eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago and three-year-old son Psalm - which prompted the 44-year-old rapper to depict a cartoon resembling Pete being buried alive in his music video for the track ‘Eazy’.

The love that the ‘Bupkis’ star has for H M is mutual as they remarked they were “thrilled to be teaming up” with Pete.

H M Man’s global head of marketing and communication, Oskar Spångberg said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Pete Davidson for this H M Man campaign. Pete’s wit and bold personal style embodies what H M Man stands for – that everyone should be able to feel confident in their personal style.”