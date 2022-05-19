Christine Quinn says it’s a 'process' getting ready to film for ‘Selling Sunset’.

Christine Quinn says it’s a “process” getting ready to film for ‘Selling Sunset’.

The 33-year-old reality television personality - who has garnered a reputation for her bold looks on the series created by ‘the Hills’ showrunner Adam DiVello - believes she “understood the assignment” sartorially before her co-stars and co-workers at the real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group.

After being asked if she had a “favourite look” from the recent season of the Netflix show she stars on with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa, Christine told Interview magazine: “It’s so hard to choose. I’ll speak to the overall process of getting ready for the show. I’ve understood the assignment from day one, and I think the other the girls really didn’t understand what we were getting into. I have a complete wardrobe room, and I pull looks for each week. I go with how I feel that day. Sometimes I’m feeling really sassy, sometimes cute. A lot goes into it, in addition to the two and a half hours of glam. It’s a process.”

Despite this, the ‘How to Be a Boss B****’ author is planning to keep her style “casual” while on her international book tour, forgoing the expected “live zebra on a leash or something”.

Christine - who is married to tech entrepreneur Christian Richard, 42, with whom she has 12-month old son Christian - said: “People will expect me to show up in the most glam attire with a live zebra on a leash or something, but that’s not the case. I’m going to be casual at these events, I want to meet people and engage with them and have a fun time. I have so many fans that I talk to on a daily basis, so it’s nice to be able to give everyone a big hug, take photos, and talk one on one. I really hope that people love the book. I know they will.”

