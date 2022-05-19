PlayStation has developed its own gaming dictionary.

The gaming giant is already one of the most influential brands in the business, but it has now looked to broaden its reach by publishing its own list of popular gaming terms.

The so-called gaming dictionary is now available on Sony's website and it's hoped that it'll give new gamers a deeper insight into the industry, as they're able to learn new terms and expressions that are specific to the gaming world.

The words are all categorised by their letter on the site and various gaming-specific terms are explained in detail.

A few of the words are even illustrated and there are examples taken from some real-life games.

Meanwhile, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan previously revealed his long-term ambitions for the company, saying he wants their games to be played by "hundreds of millions of people".

He added: "Right now success with the current console model, a really great PlayStation hit you're talking ten or 20 million people being able to play that game.

"We're talking about games stacking up against music, we're talking about games stacking up against movies. Music and movies, they can be enjoyed by almost limitless audiences. And I think some of the art that our studios are making is some of the finest entertainment that has been made anywhere in the world."