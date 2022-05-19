'The Hills' is returning with a new cast.

The Paramount network has given a series order to 'The Hills: Next Gen' from MTV’s Entertainment Studios, and it is expected the programme - which will be completely separate to the recent 'The Hills: New Beginning' reboot which featured many of the original cast members - will follow a more diverse group of people than the original show did.

The series will follow a close group of twentysomething friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age in Los Angeles, ‘Deadline’ reported.

It is thought they will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama – along with the ups and downs of their romances and being self-made among the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu.

The original version of ‘The Hills’ was created by Adam DiVello and ran for six seasons from 2006 to 2010.

The show was previously resurrected by MTV in 2018, with original cast members returning for the ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, and premiered a year later, running for two seasons.

However, in January, it was confirmed the programme had been axed but it was teased at the time that "future new takes" on the franchise were a possibility.

This news was first reported by Deadline, who wrote: “while the current iteration of the veteran reality franchise is not continuing, future new takes on the IP are possible.”

The reboot brought back many familiar faces from the original series, including Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler, along with some fresher ones such as Ashley Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Brandon Lee Thomas and Kaitlynn Carter, and showcased them dealing with the newest stage of their lives, which included parenthood and marriage.

The original series ‘The Hills’ was itself a spin-off from ‘Laguna Beach’ , another MTV reality show from creator Adam DiVello that followed the lives of a group of California teenagers and, at the time, and documented Lauren Conrad’s foray into the world of the glamorous Hollywood Hills along with her new three friends - Audrina, Heidi and Whitney - and all the dramatic ups and downs.