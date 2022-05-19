Sony's purchase of Bungie is partially motivated by PlayStation's ambition to become more of a multi-platform company.

The tech giant is in the midst of acquiring Bungie in a deal worth $3.6 billion, and Sony has "high expectations" for the video game company.

Kenichiro Yoshida, the CEO at Sony, explained: "We believe it will be a catalyst to enhance our live game services capabilities. Our acquisition of Bungie also represents a major step forward in becoming more multi-platform."

Sony previously confirmed that Bungie - which is responsible for creating franchises such as 'Halo' and 'Destiny' - will be "an independent subsidiary" following the proposed takeover.

In April, meanwhile, Jim Ryan, the PlayStation CEO, confirmed that Sony has more studio acquisitions in the works.

Jim told the official PlayStation podcast: "We’re in a really good place with PlayStation Studios and have been for the past few years.

"The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they’ve been making … that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation.

"We’re growing our studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success."