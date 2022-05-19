Meghan McCain would find it "too weird" to watch 'The View' anymore.

The 37-year-old star was a presenter on the ABC morning show from 2017 until last year and although she regards her stint as a "privilege", she is no longer interested in tuning in and it rarely crosses her radar.

She said: “It was a privilege to be on for four years. I have moved on. I don’t watch the show at all. It doesn’t really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read and the pop culture I consume.

“Most of the pop culture I consume, it’s a lot of Housewives, so I don’t watch anymore and it would be too weird to watch.”

And Meghan admitted she is still close to Sunny Hostin, but has no relationship with fellow former co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Speaking on the 'Reality With the King' podcast, she said: “Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show.

“I don’t know why MSNBC isn’t trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow’s spot.

“She’s by far the most politically savvy person on that show. And extremely curious in a way I didn’t find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics.

"[She is] a really good person. She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with.

“I have such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person and she didn’t demonise me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”

Megan "doesn't miss" being on the show because she had a "hard time" with her co-hosts in her final months.

She added: “I don’t miss it and I think it’s because I had such a hard time my last season. It was a really hard time in my life. I’ve been really open, in my book, about what happened. I felt like I owed it to give more context to my experience. I think my experience on the show suffered a lot with COVID and Zoom. I think it’s a lot easier to hate someone through a box and through a screen and to not understand where they’re coming from.”