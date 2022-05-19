J.K. Simmons has suggested that fans will see a different side to Commissioner James Gordon in 'Batgirl'.

The 67-year-old actor reprises his role as the Gotham City police chief in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie and indicated that there will be plenty of "domestic" scenes with his on-screen daughter Barbara Gordon/Batgirl – who is played by Leslie Grace.

Simmons told Collider: "'Batgirl' was a treat, for a number of reasons. My little bit in 'Justice League' was, at the time, meant to be, 'Look, we're gonna introduce this guy and we're gonna see more of him in the future.' I didn't have a whole lot to do.

"In 'Batgirl', because of the relationship between Commissioner Gordon and his daughter, it's much more of a domestic aspect of Jim Gordon. We do get to see some fun, out in the street... Well, I'm gonna stop now because I really don't wanna do any spoilers.

"But it was fun to the stuff with Leslie Grace, who plays Batgirl, and get to portray a different aspect of Jim Gordon, other than as Commissioner Gordon."

Simmons also returned as J. Jonah Jameson in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and was shocked to come back after appearing in Sam Raimi's trilogy.

The 'Being the Ricardos' star said: "The Sam Raimi movies were just a gift from on high for me, well, not from on high, from Sam Raimi, and he's not that tall. Those were a great experience, even if they hadn't become these iconic films.

"And then, when the next iteration of 'Spider-Man' came around, there was no JJJ. And then, the next iteration came around. Who knew? I certainly didn't expect it."