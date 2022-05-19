Tom Cruise found it a "daunting task" making 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The 59-year-old star reprises his role as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the highly-anticipated sequel to 'Top Gun' but Tom was uncertain about revisiting the movie that made him a superstar.

In an interview with Sky for the 'Tom Cruise: Movie Maverick' programme, Tom said: "Taking on the sequel to 'Top Gun' was a daunting task.

"Fans all over the world – more than any other film for decades have been saying please do another one, and I was like – I don't know how to do that.

"And I would go home and think about how to approach it, so to hear about how audiences feel about it. I'm telling you I just feel, I'm so excited for them, I'm so happy about it, I'm relieved for them you know."

'Top Gun: Maverick' hits cinemas more than three decades after the 1986 original but Cruise says there are strong links between both projects.

The 'Mission: Impossible' star explained: "The foundation of the story that we have in this film originated back in 1986. So the dynamic of that relationship we talked about back then was there originally."

Meanwhile, Tom confirmed that releasing the movie on a streaming service was never an option despite the various delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (18.05.22), Tom said: "That was not going to happen ever. I make movies for the big screen."

He added: "I've spent a lot of time with theatre owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this (happen).

"Please, I know what you're going through. Just know we are making 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun' is coming out."