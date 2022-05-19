Ashley Graham thinks having three children under three is a "full time job".

The 34-year-old model has Isaac, two, and twins Roman and Malchi, five months, with husband Justin Ervin, and she is constantly on the go juggling the needs of all her kids.

She said: "Having three kids under three is quite a full-time job. Just 6 am to 9 am is already a full day."

Ashley recently admitted on Instagram it took "lots of tears" as she got to grips with learning to breastfeed both twins at the same time and she's now told how "overwhelming" it was compared with her experience nursing Isaac, which "only took a day or two" to feel comfortable.

She added to People magazine: "I feel grateful that I had a lactation nurse, who was also my Doula, work with me and she was so calm, and kind and patient with me, and really helped me perfect it.

"It took me a good three weeks to really, really get there."

The 'Pretty Big Deal' host is happy to b"e candid about motherhood with her fans because they are always so supportive of her.

She said: "I feel so blessed and so honoured to have the fanbase that I do.

"I feel like it's the right thing to do to share a part of me and what I've had to go through - with either breastfeeding, or pregnancy and postpartum hair loss, whatever it may be."

And by sharing her struggles, Ashley has been inundated with "mom hacks" from her Instagram followers, with both her wireless breast pump and her nursing pillow bought following recommendations in her DMs.

She said: I've learned a lot through them and I'm really thankful for them."

But when she wants some peace, Ashley puts down her phone in another room.

She said: "I put my phone down. It's one of the best things I could ever do for myself. It just feels good."