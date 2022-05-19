Shanna Moakler insists she's “not officially” back together with Matthew Rondeau.

The 47-year-old reality TV star noted she is "hoping" she can rekindle her romance with her ex-boyfriend after she posted a photo hinting they had reunited.

The Instagram picture showed the pair embracing, which prompted fans to speculate their relationship was back on track months after Rondeau’s arrest in connection with felony domestic violence following an incident with Shanna at her home in Los Angeles.

Addressing the rumours, the ‘Pacific Blue’ actress and ex-Playboy model told Us Weekly magazine: “I know my family just wants to see me happy.

"I know they know both Matthew and I are doing the work to heal and be better people.

“Relationships can be difficult when played out in the public eye, but love is love and I love him, and I know the people who know us will support us.”

The former Miss USA sparked speculation a reunion was already on the cards with the Instagram post this week

She wrote in the caption: “This is who has my heart. If you don’t like it, I don’t care. If you have nothing nice to say, go away. He is kind, he is loving he is talented and he is loved.”

In late February, Rondeau posted an expletive-laden video - which has since been deleted - on Moakler’s account.

He ranted: “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f****** specimen of a f****** human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f****** people the whole entire time in our relationship, that’s the truth: That’s the whole f****** truth and I didn’t say a goddamn f****** thing.”

Shortly after the video was shared, the ‘Murder Party’ star was arrested for felony domestic violence, and later released on $50,000 bail.

Despite Rondeau and Moakler being spotted together in Rhode Island two weeks later, Moakler said they weren’t back together.

Moakler - who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-husband Travis Barker, 46 - said in April: “Matthew and I are not together. However, we’re remaining cordial.

“I think he and I have a very deep love for one another. I love him very, very much. He’s someone that I was with for two years and, you know, obviously, we had a very public incident, which was embarrassing for both of us. It’s not something either one of us are proud of.”