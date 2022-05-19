Katie Price is "so proud of herself" for the work she's done with therapists on her mental health.

The 43-year-old star has given fans an update on social media and shared a picture of two books - 'DBT Skills Training Handouts and Worksheets' and 'Recovery From Complex PTSD' - as she thanked her "support network" for their help.

On Thursday (19.05.22), she wrote on Instagram: "I'm so proud of myself and how far I've come changing the ways I now deal with situations that I've now learnt are my trigger points that I wasn't about to control before.

"Thank you to my therapists, consultant and my support network around me.

"Tomorrow finally is a chapter I've completed in moving forwards, I'll let you know tomorrow what it is."

The former glamour model - who is engaged to former 'Love Island' hunk Carl Woods and has five children, Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny from previous relationships - also shared a video of herself cooking fish cakes, chips and beans in her kitchen.

She added: "This is how I love my kitchen when I'm like a dinner lady with all the kids and all the cooking. I love it, aren't I saucy ladies?"

Katie was treated at The Priory for 28 days in 2018 after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

It's said she broke down after an intervention from her family and admitted she needed to get help to overcome her chaotic behaviour, and she was later diagnosed with PTSD.

In September, 2021, Katie was arrested for drink-driving following a crash and is currently serving a two year driving ban with a 16-week suspended sentence.

She previously admitted she "hit rock bottom" after the crash, and in an episode of Channel 4 series 'Katie Price's Mucky Mansion', she admitted she "could have killed someone or myself" in the incident.