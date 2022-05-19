Pamela Anderson is reportedly moonlighting as a dog walker.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress is said to have been spotted walking a stranger’s pet during some downtime in New York, where she is in the midst of an eight-week run as the lead Roxie Hart in the ‘Chicago’ musical.

As reported by TMZ, the animal-loving 54-year-old star started the hobby after asking her assistant if he knew anybody in the city who needed their dog walked.

The source noted the owners of the Irish Setter called Dash - whom she has been walking for almost a month now - were stunned when she showed up as their volunteer.

The outlet added: “Pammy lucked out because someone happened to have an Irish Setter, named Dash, in need of a world-famous actress to stroll with him.

“When Pamela showed up to get Dash for his walk, his owners were stunned to see it was the ‘Baywatch’ actress… and now, she’s been walking him every day for the last three weeks."

It's said she plans to keep walking the dog until she's able to head home to her own four pooches.

The actress’ run on Broadway continues until the first week of June, and she has attracted a flood of support and praise from fans.

Meanwhile, Pamela has been a lifelong animal lover and has campaigned for PETA in the past.

Along with fan support for her current stint on Broadway, she has earned strong reviews from her fellow stars after Miley Cyrus, 29, joined her backstage with her mum Tish Cyrus, 54, and heaped praise on the performance.

Miley referred to the music by captioning a snap of the three of them together: “‘Whatever happened to class?'”

She added: “@pamelaanderson as Roxie in Chicago is fabulous! Go see her shine while you still can..”