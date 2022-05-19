Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are desperate for more holidays without their three kids.

The reality TV star - who has three-year-old son Theodore and 21-month-old daughter Gigi with Spencer, while they welcomed their third child Otto in April - said even though they both love travelling, since becoming parents they have had just two nights away alone together.

Revealing how their mission this year is to get away alone for longer, the 36-year-old star said: “We have we made a promise to ourselves.

"Because we’ve never gone away from our kids for more than two nights, and that would be our max, our new thing that we’re meant to be starting this year, is we’re going to try and get away for five days somewhere we've never been that we’ve really wanted to go, like Japan, India somewhere like that, and just spent five days on our own with no kids, once a year.

“I don’t know if that”s possible but that's what we're going to do.”

Vogue - who married fellow ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Spencer, 33, in 2018 0 described him as her “ideal travel partner”.

And she told Giovanna Fletcher on the first episode of the new series of the Walt Disney Travel Company’s ‘Journey to the Magic’ podcast on Wednesday (18.05.22) how their first “proper” break was at Disneyland Paris in 2017.

She added: “He likes to claim it was our first date… but I organised it! It's kind of complicated because we went away and we did the show (Channel 4’s ‘The Jump’) together, and then that was in the November.

“I was quite happy being single and then eventually by March we were a proper couple and that’s when we went to Disney, so that was our first proper holiday away.

“But as I said, I had three friends with me as well and it's so much fun to go with your pals.”

Spencer went on to propose to Vogue at ‘The Lion King’ musical – with Vogue saying: “He proposed to me at the show. But it’s Spencer’s all-time favourite Disney film and it is the only thing he’s ever cried at, and he loves it.

“So, it was kind of like he did his best proposal for himself. He could have taken me to ‘Beauty and the Beast’!

“He asked them, ‘Can I go on stage and propose to her at the end?’ That is my worst nightmare. And they were like, ‘Well, no, it’s a West End show and other people are watching it’.”