Amanda Kloots wants to "love again" after the death of her husband.

The 40-year-old TV star was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero but he died from complications from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41 and admitted that while there is "no end" to the grief, she "misses" having someone at home.

She said: "I miss having somebody to come home to and I miss laughing with somebody. Every time I retell this story, it's amazing how helpful it is in this grieving journey. I want to love again. I want to have another person in my life."

'The Talk' host - who is mother to two-year-old Elvis with Nick - went on to explain that she wants her son to have a "father figure" but any new love will in no way be a replacement her late husband.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she added: "I want Elvis to have a father figure in his life. You're not taking the place of Nick. It’s not ever that. It's just that Nick was a part of my life."

The admission comes just days after Amanda opened up about the grieving process, comparing the stages of it to "peeling an onion" but insisted that things have got "better" a year after his passing.

She said: "You know how you peel off an onion and it makes you cry? I feel like grief, why it never ends is because we continue going on through life, right? So if you think about it that’s your grief, that onion. I’ve felt like Nick has been like right beside me cheering me on the whole time.

“When your person dies, a lot of people will say, ‘Don’t worry. In a year you’re going to be so much better.’ And you are, in a way. But it I wish somebody would say, ‘Don’t worry. Grief never ends, and it’s okay. It will always make you cry, because that person will always hold a special place in your heart. It’s not going to go anywhere. You just learn how to grow around that grief.’”