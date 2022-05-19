David Krumholtz thinks that Amber Heard is a "victim of abuse".

The 36-year-old actress is currently embroiled in legal battle with her ex-husband - who she is countersuing after he sued her for defamation over a 2018 article she wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse - and her 'Playboy Club' co-star David supported her claims that she is a "victim" of Jonny's alleged abuse.

He said: "Amber Heard is a victim of abuse by Johnny Depp. Don't ya just love his work? Isn't he handsome? Heard he's a sweetheart! Captain Jack Sparrow!!! Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters."

The former 'Numb3rs' star went on to claim that Amber - who was married to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny between 2015 and 2017 and physical and sexual abuse in court - is "not innocent" but is a victim and claimed that Johnny's loss of work was not down to his ex-wife.

Writing on Instagram, he added: "She is not innocent. But she IS a victim. Johnny Depp’s smugness during the trial is sickening. The reason Johnny Depp lost career opportunities is because he was a total mess. Disney etc… doesn’t care what Amber accused him of. He ruined his public image by being a severe drug abuser and drunk. I worked with Amber Heard. She is not psychotic. She is brilliant and strong and got caught up in bull****. She made a mistake."

However, David's words come just over a week after Johnny's team accused Amber delivering "the performance of her life" throughout the trial.

His spokesperson said: "As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination.

While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.