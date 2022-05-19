Kathy Hilton gifted Rihanna a hot water bottle and a humidifier to prepare her for motherhood .

The 34-year-old pop star is said to have welcomed a baby boy with long-term partner A$AP Rocky last Thursday (13.05.22) and reality star Kathy - who is mother to Paris, Conrad, Nicky and Barron through her marriage to hotel chain entrepreneur Richard Hilton - gifted Rihanna with all of the essentials for "first year" of motherhood.

She said: "[I sent Rihanna] a hot water bottle, a humidifier and things that you'll need for the first year [of motherhood.]"

The revelation comes just hours after it was reported that Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna had given birth in Los Angeles last Friday (13.05.22) and the couple have not left "each other's side" since welcoming the newborn into the world.

A source said: "They have not left each other's side. They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

Meanwhile, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who is already grandmother to Lily, five, and Theodora, four - is preparing to welcome her first grandson as her second daughter Nicky, 38, is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild and has been decorating the nursery and throwing tea parties in anticipation.

She told ETOnline: "I’m so excited! I’m getting the room up there ready. [Tea parties] are something that I enjoy, my daughters enjoy, my daughter's two little girls enjoy, and all our friends. It’s so whimsical and I’m so excited to just see everybody's face when they walk in."