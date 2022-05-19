Kourtney Kardashian is "not stressed" about her wedding to Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old reality star officially married Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, in a small service in Santa Barbara on Sunday (15.05.22) following a practice wedding in Las Vegas back in March but plans to stage a third ceremony in Italy and is said to be in a "great mood" about the nuptials.

A source said: "Kourtney has been very relaxed leading up to the wedding and has been in a great mood. She's just happy and so in love with Travis and isn't stressed about the details. They are very excited to start this next chapter in their lives and make it even more official."

The insider went on to explain that 'The Kardashians' star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick while Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with second spouse Shanna Moakler - is looking forward to having her "fairy tale wedding" and that her famous family will be "heavily involved" in the big day.

The source told E! News: "Although she is already legally married to Travis, she is excited to finally have her fairy tale wedding and have her friends and family witness them exchange vows. The family will be heavily involved and all of their children will be there and will be acknowledged. It was important to both Kourtney and Travis to have the kids be a part of the ceremony."

The comments come just days after the newlyweds shared a series of black-and-white snaps from their legal wedding, in which Poosh founder wowed in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with a price tag of £1,474, complete with a bodice with a heart on the bust, while rock star Travis wore an all-black blazer-style jacket and trousers.