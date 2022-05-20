Nathan Kress has been re-watching old episodes of 'iCarly' with his daughter .

The 29-year-old actor-turned director - who has daughters Rosie, four, and Evie, fourteen months, with wife London Elise - shot to fame as a child in the late 2000s starring as tech guru Freddie Benson on the Nickelodeon sitcom alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy - returned to his role as part of the Paramount+ reboot in 2021 and revisited the original series with his eldest in order to prepare for the comeback.

He said: "It's funny. When I knew that the show was happening, we had a few-month window where production hadn't started yet but I knew that I was going to be involved. One of the research pieces that I wanted to do was to go back through and watch the show because I knew there were going to be details that I would forget."

The 'Tell Me How I Die' star went on to explain that he "knew" he would be unable to watch every episode of 'iCarly' - which ran for five seasons between 2007 and 2012 - before the 2021 remake started shooting but the pair ended up having "bizarre bonding experience" together.

He told PEOPLE: "I knew that there was no way that I was going to be able to watch all of the episodes before we went into production. So I actually did start watching it with my oldest daughter. She has her little routine when the credits go on. It goes through all the names. She's like, 'Here comes Daddy! Here comes Daddy! Here comes Daddy! Daddy!'

"It's been very fun to do that with her and to have a piece of content that, even though she's young, she can still understand and enjoy. And it's actually been a bizarre bonding experience for us