Prince William got an advance screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

The 39-year-old royal - who is married to Catherine, Duchess of Sussex and has Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Lousi, four, with her - had been rumoured to have seen the upcoming aviation movie before the premiere and now star Tom Cruise has confirmed it.

Asked whether the rumours were true, Tom said: "Yes, [I arranged it] early on. He's an aviator, so I knew he'd have a lot of fun."

The 'Mission Impossible' star, 59, is returning to the role of US Navy pilot Patrick 'Maverick' Marshall' almost 40 years after the first film was released and explained that having the royals at the London premiere was "very special" but hopes that the movie lives up to expectations for fans after such a long wait.

He told ETOnline: "It's very special. I'm here with the actors... I wanted them to have this kind of experience. And then to have a royal premiere in England, it's very special. It's very, very special. When I was a little kid I wanted to make movies," he said. "... I wanted to make films, I wanted to fly, I wanted to travel the world... and meet people. I was always curious, like, 'What's that person like?' I wanted to sit down and talk to them. I wanted to live in their world. I would dream of that. If you'd look at my films, it is that. It is that sense of adventure, that sense of travel.

"My whole life, it's been a pursuit of adventure, an interest in people and philosophy and film and art. I have been constantly pushing myself. That's why I wasn't just going to make this movie. It's been 36 years... People [have been] asking for this. I did not want to disappoint them."

'Top Gun' is set for release on 27 May 2022.