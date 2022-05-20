Google has opened a new all-electric campus in northern California.

The cutting-edge campus - which relies heavily on alternative-energy generation - represents a first for the tech giant, as it's the first time Google has self-designed one of its facilities.

David Radcliffe, the vice-president of real estate and workplace services at Google, said in a blog post: "To create the healthiest environment possible, we vetted thousands of building products and materials to remove toxins. Everything from carpet tiles, paints, piping, plywood and furniture were evaluated using the Living Building Challenge Red List as a framework."

Google is determined to become more energy-efficient in the coming years.

David said: "To deliver on our commitment to operate every hour of every day on carbon-free energy by 2030, we prioritised renewable energy and maximised the solar potential of our buildings. Bay View’s first-of-its-kind dragonscale solar skin and nearby wind farms will power it on carbon-free energy 90 percent of the time."

Google's overarching ambition behind the project is to "push the limits on what an office building could be".

David added: "The Bay View campus can adapt to changing workplace needs so our offices remain vibrant for decades to come."