Amanita Design has announced plans for "hand-crafted" dystopian adventure 'Phonopolis'.

The developer behind the likes of 'Samorost', 'Creaks' and 'Happy Games' is working on a unique project using genuine corrugated cardboard sets.

The game will also feature a 12fps stop-motion animination style inspired by classic films.

Players will take control of lead character Felix, described as a thoughtful man trying to stop the titular city's leader from playing the Absolute tone, which would basically mean the end of humanity for the citizens.

The puzzle adventure game - which is very much story-focused - will include "relatable, real-world themes" such as individualism and manipulation, but the studio promises that it will be explored in a "playful and light-hearted" manner.

The company has only announced a Steam release so far but it's confirmed to be a "multiplatform" title, with no launch window just yet.

There aren't many more details available about the game, besides its soundtrack coming from 'Samorost 3' and 'Machinarium' composer Tomas Dvorak.