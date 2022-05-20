A survey has predicted even more Netflix customers will cancel their subscriptions in the coming months.

The streaming giant has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last decade, becoming one of the most popular content platforms in the world - but a survey conducted by Antenna - an analytics firm - on behalf of The Information has suggested that the recent subscriber exodus will continue.

Some 13 percent of cancellations in the US in the first quarter of 2022 stemmed from subscribers who have been with the service for more than three years.

What's more, some 3.6 million customers cancelled their Netflix subscriptions in the last quarter, which represents a marked increase on the 2.5 million cancellations in the past five quarters.

The data also suggests that Netflix is struggling to retain customers for longer periods of time, following the company's recent increase in prices.

Last month, Netflix warned investors that the company was likely to lose another two million subscribers in the three months to July.

In a statement, the company explained: "Our revenue growth has slowed considerably. Our relatively high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds."