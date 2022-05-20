'Final Fantasy VII' news is coming next month for 25th anniversary.

Square Enix is looking set to release new information about the classic title in June, with fans wondering if there will be new details about part two of the 'Final Fantasy VII Remake'.

During a live stream for 'Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier' mobile battle royale title, director Tetsuya Nomura told viewers there will be some announcement next month.

This comes after Square Enix suggested part two could be on the way later this year.

Back in January, the game's producer and diretor Yoshinori Kitase said: "We are hard at work on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that.

"We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!"

The first chapter launched in 2020, and co-director Naoki Hamaguchi is taking on full directing duties for the follow-up.

Meanwhile, Nomura is serving in a broader creative director role.