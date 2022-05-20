Elon Musk thinks political attacks on him will "escalate" in the coming months.

The 50-year-old billionaire - who is currently in the midst of trying to buy Twitter - has taken to the micro-blogging platform to predict that he'll come under fire in the coming weeks and months.

He wrote on online: "Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months."

The Tesla boss has also used the platform to discuss his own political stance, revealing that he'll be voting for the Republican Party in the next US election.

The investor - who was born in South Africa, but now lives in the US - said: "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.

"But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.

"Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … [popcorn emoji] (sic)"

Earlier this month, Elon revealed he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US President was banned from the platform in early 2021 - but Elon suggested that he'd reverse the decision if his takeover of Twitter was given the green light.

The billionaire businessman wrote: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter."