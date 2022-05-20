'GreedFall 2: The Dying World' is set to be released in 2024.

Developer Spiders has confirmed the historical fantasty RPG - which launched in 2019 - is getting a follow-up set three years before the events of the first game.

The prequel will see gamers play as a native of Teer Fradee - the realm being colonised in the game - who is being forced to relocate to the

war and plague-ravaged land of Gacane.

Players will be tasked with using "diplomacy, cunning or combat" to make allies, fight for freedom and try to stop the conquest.

The studio said: "In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different faction, you must regain your freedom and control of your own destiny.

"Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island."

In a statement, studio founder and director Jehanne Rousseau said: "While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it.

"In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments.

"They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."

Meanwhile, publisher Nacon - who bought Spiders just before 'GreedFall' was released - noted the prequel will still focus on its story and player choice, while also including "new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat."