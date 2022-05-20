Scott Eastwood is returning to the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

The 36-year-old actor – the son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood – will reprise his role as Little Nobody in 'Fast X', the latest installment of the high-speed franchise that is currently filming in London.

Scott joins a cast that includes franchise veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson. Other stars featuring in the movie include Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Eastwood previously appeared in the 2017 film 'The Fate of the Furious'. His character was a rule-abiding government agent who is frequently seen with his boss Mr. Nobody (played by Kurt Russell). It is not yet known if Russell will be returning for the new movie.

Louis Leterrier is directing 'Fast X' after replacing Justin Lin just days after the start of filming. Lin has written the script with Dan Mazeau.

Diesel is producing the flick – which is set for release in May 2023 – with Neal Moritz, Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent.

Justin insisted that he departed 'Fast X' on good terms and confirmed that he would still be involved in the film as a producer.

The 50-year-old director said: "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of 'FAST X', while remaining with the project as a producer.

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.

"On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history.

"I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the 'FAST' family (sic)"