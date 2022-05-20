Jason Momoa is to star in the action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'.

The 42-year-old actor has boarded the Universal movie that has been written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.

The story details are yet to be disclosed but the movie has been described as a family adventure that has elements of James Cameron's film 'True Lies', the 'Taken' franchise and the recent movie 'The Lost City'.

Jason is producing the flick with collaborator Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback – the company behind the live-action adaptation of 'Aladdin' and 'The Two Popes'.

Mider and Burrows will executive produce with Rideback's Ryan Halprin with Matt Reilly and Jacqueline Garell overseeing the project for Universal.

Jason will reprise his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the upcoming superhero sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and has revealed that he worked closely with director James Wan and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick on the story.

The 'Dune' actor said: "'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is amazing. I got to see a little bit of it. Not that much of it. It's amazing. The action and special effects are amazing. It's funny. It's heartfelt.

"I had a big hand in the script with James – it's pretty much all me and I love it. I'm extremely proud of it. Unfortunately, you have to wait until 2023, but you know it'll be the best movie of the year."

Momoa has revealed how filming the sequel had been a lot more physically demanding than the original.

He said: "I'm getting old.

"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up, and then I've got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just – getting beat up.

"I just kind of give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an ageing superhero right now."