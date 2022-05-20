Maisie Williams is "best friends" with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker thanks to her new TV show.

The 25-year-old actress - who plays punk icon Jordan Mooney in upcoming series 'Pistol' - was seated with the couple at the 2022 Met Gala and wanted to find "something interesting" to talk to them about, and after wracking her brains, she remembered the pair had previously dressed as late Sex Pistols star Sid Vicious and his murdered lover Nancy Spungen for Halloween back in October 2021.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "I need to have an in to the conversation have something to say, something interesting for them to know.

"They did dress up as Sid and Nancy for Halloween two years ago, a year ago.

"So then my thought was, 'I'm in a show and Sid and Nancy are in that show and I'm in it too, and so hi!'

"[They said] 'Great, yeah, we can't wait to watch it.' And that was it. We were best friends."

The former 'Game of Thrones' star - who is dating fashion designer Reuben Selby - still gets starstruck and admitted her attempts to play it cool backfired when she came face-to-face with U2 frontman Bono after a gig.

She said: "I really try to play it cool and not overdo it. Sometimes it does not go well.

"[But] one time I was at a U2 concert and Bono was backstage, and everyone was gonna go say hi to Bono," she told Jimmy Fallon. "And I didn't want to be like, 'Hi, I'm Maisie. I know who you are.' But then I ended up being like, 'Hi, I'm Maisie, what's your name?'

"I played it too cool."