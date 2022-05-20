Miles Teller loves wearing Celine on the red carpet.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star gushed about the “privilege” of wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet and their “certain refinement and timelessness”.

The 35-year-old actor told BAZAAR.com: “I love Celine. I've had the privilege of wearing their designs for a few years now, and I think they make the best suits. They have a certain refinement and timelessness about them I admire."

Miles enthused about how the Cannes Film Festival - where the hotly anticipated ‘Top Gun’ sequel made its international debut - is a place where sartorially “almost anything goes”.

He said: "It seems like almost anything goes as far as showcasing different fashion trends and everyone embracing Cannes as much as a fashion exhibition as it is for film. I'm not sure I know what the dress code is, other than obviously black tie for the premieres, which I actually look forward to. There's a certain class and elegance to Cannes that is wonderful."

The ‘Whiplash’ star labelled his co-star Tom Cruise - who reprises his role as Maverick in the Joseph Kosinski movie that also sees Val Kilmer play Ice Man once more - as being “in a league of his own” and complete one-off.

Miles said: "Tom is in a league of his own. There will never be another Tom Cruise, and everyone who worked on the film benefited from his knowledge and passion for filmmaking."

Miles - who is married to his ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video co-star Keleigh Sperry, 29, - admitted he was “proud” of his work on the action flick.

"I'm really looking forward to our premiere and being together with everyone and sharing our collective excitement and exhalation of a job well done. We started working on Top Gun: Maverick four years ago, and we're all so proud of the work we put in and that it's finally coming out."