Yumi Nu isn’t “going to let anyone take away” her happiness after becoming the first Asian plus-size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star.

The 25-year-old model didn’t “want to get into much” about the comments made by the right-wing psychologist and YouTuber Jordan Peterson but says the achievement “means so much” to her and others.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday (19.05.22), Yumi told Teen Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma: “I don’t want to get into it too much and give him more than he’s already taken…I’m just happy right now and I know that this cover means so much to so many people including myself and I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me.”

Jordan - who left Twitter after receiving an outpouring of criticism for his comments - quote tweeted an image of the cover, labelling it “not beautiful” before ruling no “authoritarian tolerance” was going to make him see it as.

The 59-year-old academic tweeted: “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

As a part of her initial response, the Vogue Japan cover star posted a video on TikTok of her lip syncing to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Itty Bitty Piggy’

With Jordan’s tweet in the background, Yumi mouthed along to: “I don’t even know why you girls bother at this point. Give up. It’s me. I win. You lose.”

After the cover was unveiled, the ‘Blueki’ creator called her turn on the magazine - which is preceded by models such as Tyra Banks, Brooklyn Decker, Elle MacPherson and their first plus-size model Ashley Graham - “important” as she had been “tainted” by unrealistic body standards.

Yumi said: “I think my 13 year old self had already been tainted by societal beliefs of what you need to look like to be on a cover. If she would've saw it before she saw anything else, I think she would have lived a different life with a different head space.”

