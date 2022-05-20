Kerry Washington infuriated her 'Scandal' co-stars by declaring she didn't enjoy kissing either of her two male leads during their sexy scenes on the show.

The 45-year-old actress didn't want to upset Tony Goldwyn, 61, or Scott Foley, 49, by singling either of them out as the better smoocher when quizzed by Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014, but she admitted her bid to avoid conflict only ended with the pair being "p***** for years".

During a return to 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kerry admitted her previous appearance had landed her in hot water, telling Ellen: "I got in a lot of trouble here because you asked me who I liked to kiss better on the show between the two make leads and I thought I was keeping the peace by saying I don’t like to kiss either one of them but they were both pretty p***** for years.

"Like ‘Why would you say that on national television?’”

Ellen then said: "You could have gone the other way and said you liked kissing both of them equally but instead (you said that) ...

"Nobody telling the truth ... there's clearly one better kisser ..."

The host then pushed Kelly to finally reveal her answer, saying: "Who is it? Now that the show's over".

However, Kerry refused to answer and gestured she was keeping her lips sealed on the matter.

The TV star played Olivia Pope in the show and she smooched Tony, who played US President Fitzgerald Grant, and Scott, who later joined the cast as assassin Jake Ballard.

'Scandal' ran for seven seasons between 2012 and 2018 with a main part of the story focusing on a love affair between political fixer Olivia and the sitting president.