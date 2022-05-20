Jon Hamm thinks that the 'Top Gun' franchise appeals to audiences as it focuses on "regular people".

The 51-year-old star plays Vice Admiral Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson in the sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick' and believes that the franchise's lack of "masks and capes" has made it a success.

Speaking at the UK Premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London on Thursday (19.05.22), Jon said: "There are no bad guys in this franchise. The set up is seeing regular people, people without capes and masks or superpowers. Regular people do extraordinary things, that's the appeal of this movie.

"I really think that's why people are excited to see it. It's a welcome back to the cinema for many people and this kind of movie needs to be seen in the cinema."

Jon found it special working alongside Tom Cruise on the blockbuster and was amazed by his co-star's approach to the project.

Asked about the differences in acting in a 'Top Gun' movie, the 'Mad Men' actor said: "Part of it is just being around Tom's energy. Tom is a lover of film and he loves the whole process, developing it, learning about it, making them and the proof is in the pudding.

"It's right up there on screen, he doesn't leave anything in the can. It's an amazing energy to be around and it's infectious. It goes top to bottom from all the cast to all the crew.

"Everybody on the set is aware that they are making a Tom Cruise movie and they are very excited to come to work."

Jon did not follow Tom's rigorous training for the project – which saw him and other cast members take to the skies in fighter jets – but was happy to stay grounded.

He said: "I was happy to leave a lot of that to the younger, far more fitter generation than I. They had to put five months of work into it and that was time that I didn't really have. So I felt vindicated in keeping my feet on the ground."