England Football and EE have launched a new eSports 'FIFA' competition.

The Connected Club Cup will be played between grassroots gamers across England and the finalists will ultimately compete at the iconic Wembley Stadium against leading England footballers.

Navin Singh, the commercial director at the FA, said: "The Connected Club Cup will give eSports fans across England the chance to show off their skills and build a future in FIFA eSports, with the ultimate prize of competing in the live final from the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.

"This new initiative will bring together football communities through eSports and promote improved digital connectivity at grassroots clubs across the country."

Pete Jeavons, the director of marketing communications at EE, added: "Connecting grassroots clubs is vital in this digital age and joining up with the exciting world of eSports is a brilliant opportunity for gamers to show their skills and compete to be crowned the Connected Club Cup champion at Wembley, in front of England and EXCEL players."

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 16 and the winners will play against some big-name England stars on August 23. The final will also be streamed on England Football’s Twitch channel.