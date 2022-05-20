Liam Payne and Mo Farah surprised a group of school kids by turning up at their class room and taking part in a Soccer Aid Challenge with them.

The former 'One Direction' singer and superstar athlete Mo headed to John Bramston school in Essex on Thursday (19.05.22) to join in an obstacle course being held to raise funds for the United Nations' charity UNICEF as part of the Soccer Aid scheme.

They took part in sprints and even a penalty shootout with the youngsters, with Liam saying: "I’m delighted to be taking part in The Soccer Aid Schools Challenge with the children at John Bramston today.

"It was lovely to see the school come together to fundraise for such a good cause – the children were full of energy and thanks to my Soccer Aid training I just about managed to keep up with them!”

Mo added: "It was fantastic to be at the school today, my team and I had a great time taking on the obstacle course – which fortunately, for Liam’s team didn’t involve any long-distance running!

“The Soccer Aid Schools Challenge is fun to do and for such a great cause that I would urge other schools to sign-up at socceraid.org.uk/schools. I wish all the schools taking part in the Schools Challenge the best of luck with their fundraising."

All the class rooms at the school are named after famous faces - with one dedicated to Mo himself. The youngsters made sure he got a tour of the room named in his honour.

The visit from the stars delighted headteacher Melanie Dye.

She said "As a school, John Bramston wholly embraces and is fully committed to UNICEF as a GOLD Rights Respecting School. This was an incredibly exciting opportunity for our pupils.

“Supporting and actively participating in such a worthwhile cause as Soccer Aid, enables our pupils to demonstrate their commitment to raising money to help disadvantaged children around the world and at the same time – have fun!

“We are delighted to have had first-hand experience to meet and be part of this fundraising event with such incredible icons as Sir Mo Farah and Liam Payne. This will be a lasting memory for all our pupils and staff. It affirms our ethos and vision of why we do what we do."

Both stars are taking part in the next Soccer Aid football match, which takes place at the London Stadium on June 12 and will air live on ITV and STV.

The Soccer Aid Schools Challenge encourages kids to take part in sponsored sporting events and bake sales to raise money for good causes.