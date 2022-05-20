Joshua Jackson fought hard for Pacey and Joey to end up together on 'Dawson's Creek'.

The 43-year-old actor was "the advocate" for his alter ego to see out the show in a relationship with his on/off partner - who was played by Katie Holmes - when the drama came to an end in 2003, even though creator Kevin Williamson was keen to see Joey end up with her childhood best friend Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek).

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I am the advocate! I was like 'Hell no! No. No. No. That's not gonna work for me.' I had a whole conversation with Kevin [Williamson] about this.

"Like 'Look, I get it. This is the idea that you had in your head, but I'm just gonna ask you to watch the tale of the tape and this is the more interesting end for these characters.' "

Despite his campaign, Joshua had no idea how the show would play out until he received his last scripts.

He added: "[Kevin Williamson] only came back to write the finale. So, I knew whenever we got the finale script."

Joshua always loved getting the chance to share the screen with Katie and they had a great time preparing for their scenes together.

He said: "I remember being most excited about the episode where Katie and I...it's just the two of us, we're stuck in a Walmart or something after hours.

"In the sort of slug of doing television, it was so nice for her and I to have the opportunity to get the script ahead of time and then be able to really work on it and have that playtime together. So that's the one that really sticks out in my memory."

And the Canadian star can understand why fans are still passionate about the show.

He said: "The themes are universal. Even though times have changed and technology has, humanity hasn't.

"I think when our show was at its best was talking about the universal experiences that we all have at that time of our life. You know, dealing with friends, dealing with family, falling in love, falling out of love. What is my future? Who am I? Why am I? What's going on? Ahhhh! All that stuff."